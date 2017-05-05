Pages Navigation Menu

Ivory Coast, Ghana Seek Joint Cocoa Strategy to Counter Slump – Bloomberg

Posted on May 5, 2017


Ivory Coast, Ghana Seek Joint Cocoa Strategy to Counter Slump
Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's largest cocoa producers, said they will work together to derive more value from growing beans after a slump in prices hurt their economies. The most important market news of the day. Get our markets daily newsletter.
