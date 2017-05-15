Iyaloja drags Olubadan, others to court over removal

The Iyaloja of Ibadan, Chief Labake Lawal, has dragged the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan-in-Council and the new Iyaloja, Chief Iswat Ameringun, to court for stripping her of her title. Lawal was sacked in March and Chief Ameringun was installed as the Iyaloja. She filed the suit at an Oyo State High […]

Iyaloja drags Olubadan, others to court over removal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

