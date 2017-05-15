Pages Navigation Menu

Iyaloja drags Olubadan, others to court over removal

The Iyaloja of Ibadan, Chief Labake Lawal, has dragged the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan-in-Council and the new Iyaloja, Chief Iswat Ameringun, to court for stripping her of her title. Lawal was sacked in March and Chief Ameringun was installed as the Iyaloja. She filed the suit at an Oyo State High […]

