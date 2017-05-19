Iyanya Changes Look, Goes Blonde

Mavin Act, Iyanya has joined the Blonde Team. The singer joins the likes of Lil Kesh, Gifty and Wizkid who also have a shade of blonde.

The post Iyanya Changes Look, Goes Blonde appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

