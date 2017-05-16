Iyanya, Eva Alordiah’s fiancé in verbal war
Caesar Ume-Ezeoke, Eva Alordiah’s fiancé has lambasted Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya, for allegedly mocking his 15-month engagement to Eva. In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, Iyanya derided Caesar’s 15-month engagement to Eva. He asked how long it would take for them to seal their engagement. Iyanya said marriage between them was overdue […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
