Iyanya Performs With String Quartet, Wows The Palms Shoppers (VIDEO)

Mavin Records singer, Iyanya gave shoppers at The Palms, Lekki on Monday, May Day something rare and memorable that they won’t forget in a while.

It was another impressive stop in a series of pop-up performances to promote his new seven-track Signature EP put together by Temple Management Company.

A unique quartet with a piano accompaniment roused the attention of busy shoppers with sweet popular melodies.

Setting the tone for Iyanya’s entry, a musical ensemble of four string players – two violin players, a viola player, a cellist with grand piano accompaniment belted out contemporary tunes. It cut a picture of a perfect blend of classical and contemporary.

Within a short time, one-by-one, shoppers began to head in the direction of the music. Sucked in by the beautiful sounds, an excited elderly fan in her sixties could be seen with her phones in hand capturing the scene.

Like an entertainer, Iyanya’s entry was dramatic. The singer stepped down from his SUV into the waiting arms of two violinists and a filming crew. Making their way from the other entrance, an increasing crowd followed the singer as he made his way to the stage.

Iyanya’s entrance sent the audience into frenzy as he kicked-off with the hit song, Bow For You off Signature EP. He rendered songs from his new EP and old hits such as Up 2 Somtin, Hold On, Odoyewu, Your Waist, Kukere, lekwa ukwu among others. In excitement, some of the fans took turns in a dance duel with the musicians but the highpoint was when the elderly female fan challenged the singer.

“I had fun and you could see the excitement was mutual between the fans and I. Kudos to my team, Temple Management Company and everyone who put all these together,” Iyanya enthused.

Shoppers did not let the singer off easily as they formed a long queue to take selfies with the singer. There was also enough Signature EP free CDs to go round.

Click Link Below To Watch Video:

Iyanya & Grandma – WATCH VIDEO

Iyanya 59′ sec summary – WATCH VIDEO

The post Iyanya Performs With String Quartet, Wows The Palms Shoppers (VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

