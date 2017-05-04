Iyase of Benin to senators: Buhari’s anti-corruption war will succeed

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, yesterday, faulted members of the Senate over their comment that the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would fail if the Nigerian worker continued to live in abject poverty.

Pointing out that the Senate seems to be ignorant of the fact that majority of workers in the country work in the private sector, Igbe insisted that the Senate tried to create the impression that the labour force of the nation was responsible for the corruption in the country while, according to him, majority of Nigerians believe that the war against corruption should start from the Senate.

He said in a statement, yesterday: “Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Without corruption, their work on this year’s budget proposals which was forwarded to them since December 2016, would have by now been done.

“The senate also gives the impression that they are not part of the government. This is unreasonable. If the executive fails in any of its duties, the government fails and the legislature also fails. No grandstanding will exonerate any arm of the government.”

The generality of our people with the exception of those who for whatever personal reasons, are opposed to the war want the man Buhari to succeed in this war.

“Only sincere suggestions about how the war can be fought and won will be acceptable to them, not unhelpful criticisms. The reference by the senate to the remuneration of workers will perhaps be more useful if legislation comes from the chambers suggesting what workers should earn and the source of the required funds. It does not help the nation to promote poor pay for workers, while we encourage the growth of millionaires through corrupt practices.”

