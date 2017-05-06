J is for jumpsuits!



Almost everyone is a fan of jumpsuits and even though we don’t wear them everyday, most people love how fancy they look and how this one piece can make a complete outfit. As a dress, it’s one and done.

I know I’m not alone when wondering how to wear a jumpsuit. They can be a little intimidating and if not worn correctly can look sloppy or make you look shorter or wider than you are. There’s a reason you mainly see white or black jumpsuits. It’s the easiest to wear, and you don’t run the worry of looking funny in a crazy printed jumpsuit.

Let’s review how to wear a jumpsuit and the points you should keep in mind next time you’re putting together one.

Find the Perfect Fit

Finding a jumpsuit that fits your body perfectly is key to looking polished and put together. Don’t wear anything too tight or too loose. If you wear a jumpsuit that’s too tight, you might feel uncomfortable and if you wear a jumpsuit that is too loose, you will completely lose your figure, and the jumpsuit will overwhelm your body.

Define Your Waist

I have to emphasize the point of not losing your figure. A lot of jumpsuits have either a cloth belt or you can easily add your belt to define your waist. Cinching your jumpsuit at the waist is a great way to add some femininity to the look and give you that curvy look.

Pair it with a blazer

Especially if you’re wearing it to an official function or to work. It breaks up the look and adds a layer to make the jumpsuit subtler. When selecting a blazer or jacket, go with one that enhances the jumpsuits and goes with the occasion. Also, pick color tones that are similar to your jumpsuit or contrasting, just make sure the two items match.

Wear Heels with Wide Leg Jumpsuits

If you’re wearing a wide leg jumpsuit, you need to wear heels. Wearing heels is a style rule we should all follow religiously. Wide leg jumpsuits can overpower a small frame so make sure you’re pairing it with skinny heels.

Wear a Solid Jumpsuit

If you’re a jumpsuit virgin, ease into it and wear a solid black or white jumpsuit. If you’re daring, wear a colored solid, like navy, blush, burgundy, or olive green. Just remember that black is always a slimming choice. A solid jumpsuit is elongating since it’s one unbroken vertical line the eye moves easily up and down without interruption.

Jumpsuits Can Be Worn to Formal Occasions

A jumpsuit can easily be dressed up for a formal event. If the style of the jumpsuit is appropriate, then all you have to do is accessorize it to fit the party. You can easily dress it up with heels, jacket/blazer, accessories and handbags/purses.

Loose Cut is More Flattering

Finding a perfectly draped jumpsuit is gold. Loose jumpsuits that drape your figure are more flattering than skintight ones. It will make you look more elegant and taller. Your waist is defined and with a wider leg, your waist will look even slimmer.

