May 18, 2017


Jackson Mthembu wants more money for parties‚ but wants them to declare private donations
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu wants public funding of political parties increased‚ saying the R150 million to be shared proportionally among twelve parties represented in parliament in this financial year is a "pittance".
