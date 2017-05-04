Jaiz Bank grows Q1 profit by 176% – The Nation Newspaper
Jaiz Bank grows Q1 profit by 176%
The Nation Newspaper
Jaiz Bank Plc recorded a well-rounded performance in the first quarter as Nigeria's first non-interest commercial bank reported top-line growth of 24 per cent and profit increase of 176 per cent in its first report as a quoted company. Key extracts of …
