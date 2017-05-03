Jaiz Bank grows Q1 profit by 176% – WorldStage
|
Jaiz Bank grows Q1 profit by 176%
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Jaiz Bank has reported a 176 percent increase in its Profit After Tax from N73.8 million to N203.7 million in the first quarter of 2017. The report contained in the bank's unaudited financials submitted to the Nigerian Stock …
