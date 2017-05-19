Jaiz Foundation Donates Hilux Pickup Van To MHWAN

By OMONU YAX-NELSON,

The Jaiz Foundation has donated a Hilux Pickup van to the Gwagwalada Muslim Cemetery management trust. The donation was made yesterday, at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) mosques, Gwagwalada.

Explaining the rational for the donation, the Director General of Jaiz Foundation, Amb. Adam Babangida Ibrahim said, the Foundation decided to intervene because the former van Gwagwalada Muslim Cemetery management trust was using to convene corpse to cemetery broke down and has become unserviceable.

“They wrote to us last year because of the difficulty they are facing with regard to moving corpse to cemetery. We tabled the issue before the board, luckily the request was granted. That is why we are here today.

“Our appeal is that, Nigerians should care for their neighbors. Those who have should donate, no matter how small, for the upliftment of the standard of life of those genuinely in need.”

Also speaking, a member of the board of trustee of the Foundation, Alhaji Muhammed Lawal Shuaibu said, the gesture was made possible by the enigmatic leadership of Dr Abdulmutalab, chairman of the board. He reiterated that the donation is in line with the policy of Jaiz Bank of reaching out to the poor and needy.

“We specifically want to thank the chairman of Jaiz Foundation, Alhaji Umar Abdulmutallab for ensuring that the Foundation reached out to those genuinely in need.”

“Under the able leadership of Abdulmutalab, the Jaiz Foundation is affecting lives in all zones of the country. If we have fifty Nigerians like Abdulmutalab, Nigeria will be a better place for all of us.

While receiving keys to the vehicle on behalf of the group, chairman of Gwagwalada Muslim Cemetery management trust, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril thanked Jaiz Foundation for reaching out to them in times of need.

The post Jaiz Foundation Donates Hilux Pickup Van To MHWAN appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

