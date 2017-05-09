Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jakarta Governor ‘Ahok’ Jailed for Blasphemy Over Viral Video – NBCNews.com

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NBCNews.com

Jakarta Governor 'Ahok' Jailed for Blasphemy Over Viral Video
NBCNews.com
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The minority Christian governor of Jakarta was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for blaspheming the Quran, a jarring ruling that undermines the reputation of the world's largest Muslim nation for practicing a moderate
Governor sentenced to prison for blaspheming IslamDaily Post Nigeria
Jakarta's Christian governor Ahok jailed for blasphemyDaily Mail
Jakarta governor Ahok sentenced to prison for blasphemyNAIJ.COM
India Today –Firstpost –SBS –Times of Oman
all 255 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.