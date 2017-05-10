Jakarta’s Christian governor jailed for blasphemy against Islam – Daily News & Analysis
|
Jakarta's Christian governor jailed for blasphemy against Islam
Daily News & Analysis
Jakarta's Christian governor has been sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy, a harsher-than-expected ruling critics fear will embolden hardline Islamist forces to challenge secularism in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation …
