Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jakarta’s Christian governor jailed for two years for blasphemy – The Peninsula Qatar

Posted on May 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Peninsula Qatar

Jakarta's Christian governor jailed for two years for blasphemy
The Peninsula Qatar
Jakarta's Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, arrives at a courtroom for his verdict and sentence in his blasphemy trial in Jakarta on May 9, 2017. (Isra Triansyah/ Sindonews.com / Anadolu Agency) …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.