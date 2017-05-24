JAMB 2017 Change of Course/Institution Extra Information and Details

You probably know by now that the 2017 JAMB change of course/institution application process has been announced by JAMB and has begun. According to reports, the change of course/institution process can only be done at the accredited CBT Centres. Reasons why you may want to change your course or institution If you are looking to change the institution …

The post JAMB 2017 Change of Course/Institution Extra Information and Details appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

