JAMB 2017 Results For 15th May Released/Out – (Check Your Name)

JAMB has started releasing UTME results for those that took their exams on 15th May, 2017.

This was made known by JAMB’s Head of Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday, May 17.

In His Words..

JAMB has released the results of “Saturday and Monday examination results are out, and we are already processing those of Tuesday, May 16,’’ Benjamin said.

The examination will end on May 20 in all centres. To Check Your Result Click Here



If you have any issues, let us know using the comment section and Ngyab Team will be available to help you out.

Haven’t seen your result yet, Here’s what to do

Goodluck!

