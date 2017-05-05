Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB 2017 UTME Registration Closes At Midnight

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The 2017 JAMB registration is coming to an end and portal closes at Midnight of 5th May, 2017. By now, it is believed that any serious candidate must have registered. However, for those who for one reason or the other are yet to register, you just have till midnight today to do that or wait …

The post JAMB 2017 UTME Registration Closes At Midnight appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.