The Principal of the Ikoyi Prison School in Lagos state, has disclosed how inmates of the facility participated in the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. 59 inmates of the prison sat for the ongoing examination on Wednesday and Thursday. The figure rose from the 32 that sat for the examination in 2016. The […]

JAMB: 59 inmates of Ikoyi prison sat for UTME

