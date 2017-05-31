Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Accuses Missionary School For Championing Exam Malpractice In Abia

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has accused a missionary school in Abia to have been involved in examination malpractice in the course of the recently held exam across the Nation. The head, media and information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, said, “A very disturbing and unfortunate case is that of a …

The post JAMB Accuses Missionary School For Championing Exam Malpractice In Abia appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.