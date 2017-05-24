JAMB Boss Affirms That Teachers Registration Act Will Remove Quacks.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede JAMB Boss has said that the implementation of the Teachers Registration Council Act will remove quacks and unqualified teachers from the teaching profession. He said the government is afraid to register teachers due to lack of political will. The JAMB boss said argued that when implemented, the Act will improve the profession. …

The post JAMB Boss Affirms That Teachers Registration Act Will Remove Quacks. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

