JAMB candidate arrested with gun at Nasarawa examination centre

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested a 21-year-old candidate for being in possession of firearms in one of the centres of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state. The state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Bashir Lawal-Kano, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the […]

