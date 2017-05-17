Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB Candidate kidnapped In Kano After Examination

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

A man identified as Murtala Abubakar Melalle has shared photos of his sister online after she was kidnapped on her way from writing JAMB examination. According to the young man who stays in Kano state, the supposed kidnappers have already sent them text messages concerning the victim. We pray for her safe return.

The post JAMB Candidate kidnapped In Kano After Examination appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.