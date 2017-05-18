JAMB candidate nabbed with gun at examination centre

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested a 21-year-old suspected candidate for being in possession of firearms in one of the centres of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

According to TheNation, The state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Bashir Lawal-Kano, told journalists in Lafia on Thursday that the suspect was arrested at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre during a search at the entrance to the hall.

Lawal-Kano said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of a locally-made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

He said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that someone gave him the gun for safe keeping.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court for illegal possession of firearms, adding that even registered guns were not allowed at examination centres.

Lawal-Kano also said the command has arrested one Mohammed Alakayi from Doma local government area of the state for allegedly posing as a recruitment agent for the NSCDC.

He said the command received several complaints from the public over alleged cases of fake recruitment.

“We had reports of some criminal elements posing as our recruitment agents and following our intelligence, we arrested the suspect with full uniform of NSCDC and forged recruitment forms,” he said.

