JAMB Candidates Have Not Done Badly From The Results Released So Far – JAMB Register

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that out of the 1,648,429 million candidates writing the ongoing UTME, the results of 1,048,914 have been released. He said that in addition to the 1,048,914 results that have been released, over 30,406 results are also ready for upload before midnight today …

