JAMB Candidates Receive Examination Centres As Promised – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
JAMB Candidates Receive Examination Centres As Promised
Leadership Newspapers
Candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have confirmed receiving their examination centres as promised by JAMB. Some candidates, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said that they have …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!