JAMB Candidates Receive Examination Centres As Promised

Candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have confirmed receiving their examination centres as promised by JAMB.

Some candidates, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said that they have started getting their centres from Wednesday.

However, a few others told NAN that they were yet to get their centres.

NAN reports that the JAMB Registrar had promised that all candidates would receive their centres before Saturday.

In a related development, Mr Ikeh Callistus, ICT, Lab Manager, Christ the King College, (CKC) Gwagwalada said the centre was ready for the UTME which would commence on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

Callistus said the college had 278 computer systems but only 250 would be used for the examination per batch while 28 systems would be kept in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

Similarly, at the Digital Bridge Centre and the Global Distance Learning Institute the stories were the same; the centres would also use 250 computer systems for the examination respectively.

According to Mr Eugene Onyirimba, Manager Global Distance Learning Institute, 250 computers would be used while 25 would be reserved as backup.

“As required by JAMB we would use 250 computers for the examination and we have 25 as backup at the centre.

“We are prepared for the examination; we did well during the JAMB Mock examinations and I believe we will do much better during the UTME,’’ Onyirimba said.

However, at the Best Intellect International School, Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, FCT, the centre expressed fear that it might not be used for the UTME.

Mr Micheal Edeh, ICT Technician of the centre, said that none of the UTME candidates has been posted to the centre.

According to him, many candidates were registered at the centre during the registration.

He also said that the centre participated in the JAMB Mock examination held on April 29.

“ We are worried; all the candidates we have printed their centres were posted to other centres; we have not seen any one posted to this centre.

“ JAMB promised to visit the centre but we are yet to see the officials; we don’t know if it has debarred us from participating in the UTME exams on Saturday,’’ Edeh said.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 1, 736, 571 candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled to hold in 624 centres nationwide.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), has advised candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to commence on Saturday, to check their e-mails for notification of their examination centres.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Benjamin said the advice became imperative because of agitations by some candidates over non-communication on their examination centres by the board to them, less than 72 hours to the commencement of the all Computer Based Test (CBT). (NAN)

