JAMB Candidates Yet To Get Their 2017 Results Are Not Qualified To Get it Now – JAMB Boss

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Oloyede has disclosed that the results of candidates identified in footage of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to have indulge in unwholesome practices during the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be released. The JAMB Registrar made this known during an interview on Channels Television. According to him, the …

The post JAMB Candidates Yet To Get Their 2017 Results Are Not Qualified To Get it Now – JAMB Boss appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

