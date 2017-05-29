Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB Candidates Yet To Get Their 2017 Results Are Not Qualified To Get it Now – JAMB Boss

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Education, JAMB

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Oloyede has disclosed that the results of candidates identified in footage of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to have indulge in unwholesome practices during the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will not be released. The JAMB Registrar made this known during an interview on Channels Television. According to him, the …

The post JAMB Candidates Yet To Get Their 2017 Results Are Not Qualified To Get it Now – JAMB Boss appeared first on Students Nigeria.

