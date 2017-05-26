JAMB: CBT centres move to ensure hitch-free exams

By Onozure Dania

With concerns raised by parents over the on-going Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, examination across the country, particularly in the areas where computers, power failure, furniture and peaceful space for the conduct of Computer Based Test, CBT, some accredited centres have continued to do their best to make the exercise hitch-free.

Our correspondent who monitored the JAMB CBT examination in Lagos State noted that one of such centres in Ijanikin area of Lagos State, Career Builders Academy, has stood out in the conduct of the exercise.

In a chat with Vanguard, an official of JAMB, who supervised the centre said the centre can be rated among the best in Lagos State.

She said that in her many years experience in conducting JAMB examinations, a first timer, the Career Builders Academy CBT centre, can be rated among the best in Lagos State in terms of conducive environment and better equipment as required by JAMB.

Also speaking, the Career Builders Academy Coordinator, Mr. Baki Rotimi, said that the centre registered a total of 6,633 candidate for the 2017/2018 JAMB CBT examinations, adding that they had spent a lot to put the centre together to be among the best in Lagos State.

On the number of candidates so far examined, he said an average of 250 candidates are tested on the three-batches of 250 each daily, amounting to 750 candidate per day.

The post JAMB: CBT centres move to ensure hitch-free exams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

