JAMB Denies Deducting Marks From Candidates Scores

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Following rumours that came out yesterday claiming that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) deducted 100 marks from candidates involved in examination malpractices, the board has denied the rumour. Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, denied the reports in a statement in Abuja advised candidates to disregard the rumour.. According …

