JAMB denies deduction of marks from candidates – Vanguard
|
JAMB denies deduction of marks from candidates
Vanguard
As the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB,concludes the 2017 Computer Based Test, CBT, for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, the Board has debunked the rumour making the rounds that it was deducting marks from …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!