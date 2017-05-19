JAMB denies rumour of extension of date of registration

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has debunked rumour of extension of the date of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, dismissed the rumour in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja. He urged candidates and parents to disregard rumour of extension of the date of registration.

