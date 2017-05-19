JAMB denies rumour of extension of date of registration

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has debunked rumour of extension of the date of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, dismissed the rumour in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He urged candidates and parents to disregard rumour of extension of the date of registration.

He said: “the Board has closed registration and there is no plan to extend the date.

“The registration has not been extended except for those who had pins but couldn’t register as at May 5, when we closed registration. These categories of Nigerians are allowed to register and a date will be set aside for them to write their examination.”

Benjamin explained that the examinations had so far been conducted for 1,698,835 candidates, adding that the remaining 19,950 candidates would sit for the examination on Saturday, May 20.

He said that the board would conclude the ongoing examination on May 20.

He said that the results of the examination were being released for candidates to check, except on Friday and Saturday.

He said that examination results had already been sent to candidate’s mails and pasted on JAMB website, adding that candidates could check and print their result with either their registration number or with their email address.

He advised candidates with challenges to log onto the JAMB website:http://www.jamb.org.ng for detailed information and enquiries.

The post JAMB denies rumour of extension of date of registration appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

