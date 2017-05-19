JAMB denies rumour of marks deduction in UMTE

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday denied rumour of deductions in candidates’ marks in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It advised the candidates to disregard the rumour.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Head of JAMB Information and Media, denied the reports in a statement in Abuja.

According to Benjamin, the rumour is false, devilish and a ploy to cause disaffection among candidates who participated in the 2017 UTME.

“It is no longer news that all our centres have CCTV camera and we have watched all proceedings at the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the nation.

“Those involved in any infraction will be sanctioned in accordance with the provision of the Examination Malpractice Act.

“The board has not deducted any marks from any candidate and is not contemplating doing that as it is not a condition for sanction in any of the provisions of the law against malpractice.

“Again, we call on all candidates to be mindful of fraudulent characters who will send misleading information to create panic and take advantage of the situation to defraud them”.

Benjamin said that the examinations had so far been conducted for 1,698,835 candidates and that the remaining 19950 would sit for the examination on Saturday, May 20.

He said that the board would conclude the ongoing examination on Saturday, May 20, and examination results were being released for candidates to check, except on Friday and Saturday.

Benjamin said that report that candidates, who could not check their results because they owed JAMB some money, was also false.

He advised candidates not to pay any money to anybody as their results had already been sent to their mails and on the JAMB website: http://www.jamb.org.ng

Benjamin advised candidates to login to check the result with their registration number or with email address to print.

He urged candidates with any challenge not to hesitate to contact the board or check the organisation’s Website for detailed information and numbers for enquiries.

The post JAMB denies rumour of marks deduction in UMTE appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

