JAMB: I created 400 user names, got 600,000 to hack website – Suspect

Following Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps​’ arrest of a syndicate in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, ​the suspects have confessed ​how they erect​ed​ a radio mast to hack the Virtual Private Network of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board​, JAMB.​ ​T​he syndicate, including a proprietor of one Bright Technologies, confessed to collecting N600,000 for […]

JAMB: I created 400 user names, got 600,000 to hack website – Suspect

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

