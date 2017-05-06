JAMB instructs all candidates to re-examine their Data before Midnight

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective candidates for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to crosscheck the data on their registration forms for the last time on May 6. The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

