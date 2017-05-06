JAMB introduces new measures to detect cheating in exams nationwide – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
JAMB introduces new measures to detect cheating in exams nationwide
Daily Post Nigeria
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has come up with a new method of detecting malpractice in the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME. JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, said yesterday that measures had been …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!