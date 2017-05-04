JAMB Mock Exam 2017 Results: See Details on How to Check Scores

The 2017 JAMB Mock exam was conducted on April 29th, 2017 and ever since, candidates have been awaiting the results. We wish to inform JAMB candidates that the results for the JAMB Mock Exam for the 2017 UTME have been released, and it is free to check. Please follow the procedures outlined below to check your …

The post JAMB Mock Exam 2017 Results: See Details on How to Check Scores appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

