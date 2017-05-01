JAMB Mock Exam 2017: See Some Questions That Came Out
The 2017 JAMB Mock Exam was conducted on Saturday April 29th, 2017 and there were a couple of appraisals from different candidates who wrote the exam ranging from complaints to commendation to requests. Currently, candidates are still awaiting the results of the Mock examination. In fact, for now, we do not know if JAMB plans …
The post JAMB Mock Exam 2017: See Some Questions That Came Out appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!