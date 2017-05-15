JAMB: No candidate to write exam outside centre of choice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), on Sunday made it clear that no candidate was sent to an examination centre outside their places of choice. A statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board considered all options chosen by candidates in their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration forms […]

