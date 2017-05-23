JAMB: Only 7 exam cheats arrested in Anambra, says Coordinator

Mrs Lynda Ajanwachukwu, Coordinator, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in Anambra says contrary to media reports, seven and not 10,000 candidates were arrested for examination malpractices in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in the State. News Agency of Nigeria reports that the JAMB Coordinator told journalists on Tuesday in Amawbia, Anambra State that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). She, however, said that the examination in the state was a huge success, though there were problems like of some candidates not able to print at some examination centres which she said would be taken care of.

