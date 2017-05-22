JAMB: Police smash Akwa Ibom syndicate attempting to hack website

Eighteen male suspects are being quizzed by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for attempted exam malpractices during the just concluded JAMB examinations held nationwide. DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, Police Public Relations Officer, Akwa Ibom State Command, made this known in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Monday. He noted that the men were […]

