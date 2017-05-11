JAMB Re-opens Correction Of JAMB UTME Subjects Combination Portal – Closes Tomorrow, Friday By 10am

This is to inform all candidates who registered for the 2017 UTME by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that the board has re-opened the Correction of UTME Subjects Combination portal. According to the board, this procedure will close at Tomorrow, Friday, 12th May, 2017 exactly by 10AM. Please read the exact instructions posted by JAMB …

The post JAMB Re-opens Correction Of JAMB UTME Subjects Combination Portal – Closes Tomorrow, Friday By 10am appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

