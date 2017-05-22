JAMB Refutes Deductions Of Marks From Candidates.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised candidates to disregard the rumour on the fact that it deducted marks of candidates that sat for this year Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Head of JAMB Information and Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, dismissed the reports in a statement in Abuja. According to Benjamin, the …

The post JAMB Refutes Deductions Of Marks From Candidates. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

