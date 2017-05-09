JAMB Registrar speaks on cut-off marks, breakdown of registered UTME candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that cut-off points are not set by the body. The exams will begin on Saturday May 13, 2017. He explained that a policy committee chaired by the Minister of Education, with the Board, Vice-Chancellors, Provosts of Colleges of Education and Polytechnic Rectors as members, is saddled […]

JAMB Registrar speaks on cut-off marks, breakdown of registered UTME candidates

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

