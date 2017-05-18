JAMB releases 1,048,914 results, extends registration, vows to eliminate fingers print in 2018

By Dayo Adesulu

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, yesterday in Lagos said that out of the 1,648,429 million candidates writing the ongoing UTME, the results of 1,048,914 have been released.

This was just as he also announced the extension of JAMB’s portal for registration, adding that it will finally close its registration portal on 28th May.

He said that in addition to the 1,048,914 results that have been released, over 30,406 results are also ready for upload before midnight today.

He said: “As at today, 1,648, 429 are taking our examination and we have released the result of 1,048,914. That is the result we have released up till yesterday.

“On the first day, we released the results of Sunday because anything you call CBT, the results are ready, but for environmental reasons, we do not release the results immediately.

“That is to ensure we go through the CCTV camera to see whether there are report of malpractice and prevent the situation whereby those who do not pass become agitated at the CBT centres.

“We have released the results of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and we are going to release today’s result before 12 midnight. This morning, the results of 30,046 will be release.

Asked the performances of candidates results so far, he said: “The candidates have not done badly from the resrults released so far.” As soon as the last person finished writing the last paper today, we will upload additional over 30,406 results before 12 midnight today.”

Oloyede, also disclosed that JAMB’s portal for registration has not closed, adding that it will finally close its registration portal on 28th May. He said that he got the mandate from the Senate few weeks ago to increase the UTME registration period by one month, which according to him will elapse on 28th of May. “As I speak, we have registered additional 1,100 candidates,” he added.

Oloyede who disclosed during this during his visit to one of the CBT Centres in Lagos said that in 2018, fingers print may no longer be required.

He explained: We have now been able to catch those people who registered two people with the same names. The impersonator and the one being impersonated went in collaboration with the CBT centres after screening them.”

He said: “Both the impersonator and one being impersonated used each fingers. While, the impersonator used two thumb fingers, the impersonated used eight fingers to register.

Thus, we have ten registered fingers and the ten fingers were not from one person.

“In some centres, when we tested all their fingers, we discovered that they were impersonator who had used two of their fingers thumbs in both hands.

“By next year, we may not use finger print, there are other technologies whereby with the technology, everything about the candidate is captured. We need to move in that direction.”

The post JAMB releases 1,048,914 results, extends registration, vows to eliminate fingers print in 2018 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

