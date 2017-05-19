JAMB releases 1,048,914 results

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has said that the results of 1,048,914 out of the 1,648,429 candidates writing the ongoing UTME, have been released. He said that in addition to the 1,048,914 results that have been released, over 30,406 results are also ready for upload before midnight today. “As […]

JAMB releases 1,048,914 results

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

