JAMB releases additional 15,000 UTME results

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released more results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The exams held for 6 days and was concluded on Saturday, May 20. Recall that JAMB had released results of 1,048,914 out of the 1,648,429 candidates that wrote the examination. Speaking yesterday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede […]

