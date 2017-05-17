JAMB Releases First Set Of UTME Results

The first set results of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has been released. According to The PUNCH, this comes just as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board requested that candidates in Ogbomoso print notifications of their new examination centres from their email addresses. The Head, Public Affairs, JAMB, Mr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement…

