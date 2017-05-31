JAMB Releases Official Statement On 2017 Cut-Off Marks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that a meeting with officials will need to be conducted, after which the Cut-Off Marks for 2017 UTME will be announced. No date has been announced for when the meeting will be conducted. JAMB insists that it has not released the cut-off mark for the 2017 …

The post JAMB Releases Official Statement On 2017 Cut-Off Marks appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

