Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB says no cut-off marks yet

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Education, JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, says it has yet to release cut-off marks for placements into tertiary institutions for the 2017 academic year. Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the policy committee meeting responsible for the marks had not met. “We want to appeal to […]

JAMB says no cut-off marks yet

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.