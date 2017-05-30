JAMB says no cut-off marks yet

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, says it has yet to release cut-off marks for placements into tertiary institutions for the 2017 academic year. Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the policy committee meeting responsible for the marks had not met. “We want to appeal to […]

JAMB says no cut-off marks yet

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

