JAMB says no cut-off marks yet
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, says it has yet to release cut-off marks for placements into tertiary institutions for the 2017 academic year. Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the policy committee meeting responsible for the marks had not met. “We want to appeal to […]
